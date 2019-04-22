×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson Scam 'Small-Minded Men' in 'The Hustle' Trailer Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson Scam ‘Small-Minded Men’ in ‘The Hustle’ Trailer

New comedy is women-centric remake of ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

MGM released a new trailer for The Hustle, a comedy starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson as scam artists teaming up to take revenge on the men who’ve wronged them. The film is a gender-bent remake of 1988’s Dirty Rotten Scoundrels with Steve Martin and Michael Caine, itself a remake of the 1964 Marlon Brando/David Niven comedy Bedtime Story.

As seen in the Avengers-parodying teaser, Hathaway plays a posh Englishwoman alongside Wilson’s raunchier, low-class character. In classic buddy-comedy fashion, plenty of hijinks ensue around the characters’ differences, and the two women must gradually learn to work together to take down their common enemy: “small-minded men.”

Related

kygo rita ora carry on pokemon
See Kygo, Rita Ora's New 'Carry On' Video for 'Detective Pikachu'
See First Trailer for Ava DuVernay's Miniseries on Central Park Five

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Alex Sharp will star as The Hustle‘s male lead, “a tech billionaire in his early 20s who becomes the center of a wager between two experienced con women.” Tim Blake Nelson, Ingrid Oliver, Emma Davies, Dean Norris and Casper Christensen round out the cast. Chris Addison directed the film, with Wilson co-producing.

The Hustle is in theaters May 10th.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad