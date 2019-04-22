Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson Scam ‘Small-Minded Men’ in ‘The Hustle’ Trailer

MGM released a new trailer for The Hustle, a comedy starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson as scam artists teaming up to take revenge on the men who’ve wronged them. The film is a gender-bent remake of 1988’s Dirty Rotten Scoundrels with Steve Martin and Michael Caine, itself a remake of the 1964 Marlon Brando/David Niven comedy Bedtime Story.

As seen in the Avengers-parodying teaser, Hathaway plays a posh Englishwoman alongside Wilson’s raunchier, low-class character. In classic buddy-comedy fashion, plenty of hijinks ensue around the characters’ differences, and the two women must gradually learn to work together to take down their common enemy: “small-minded men.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Alex Sharp will star as The Hustle‘s male lead, “a tech billionaire in his early 20s who becomes the center of a wager between two experienced con women.” Tim Blake Nelson, Ingrid Oliver, Emma Davies, Dean Norris and Casper Christensen round out the cast. Chris Addison directed the film, with Wilson co-producing.

The Hustle is in theaters May 10th.