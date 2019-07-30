Watch Elites Stalk Strangers for Sport in Wild New Trailer for ‘The Hunt’

Hilary Swank orchestrates an annual competition where elites try to track and kill everyday citizens in the new trailer for The Hunt. The movie hits theaters September 27th, and marks the latest offering from Blumhouse, the production company behind horror films like Get Out and The Purge.

The Hunt centers around twelve strangers — many of them working-class and/or from the South — who have been chosen by a shadowy group of “elites” for a sadistic purpose: They’re brought to a remote manor to be hunted for sport. One of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin from the Netflix series GLOW) wises up to the elites’ plan and turns the tables on them, hatching a plot to go after the killers with the help of the other kidnapped strangers. Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank stars as the leader of the elites and the film’s primary antagonist.

The film shares several credits with the post-apocalyptic television show The Leftovers, with Craig Zobel credited as director and The Leftovers creator Damon Lindelof (who also created Lost) penning the script with Nick Cuse. The film also stars Emma Roberts, Ike Barinholtz, Glenn Howerton and country musician Sturgill Simpson.