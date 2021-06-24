Idris Elba, Regina King Star in Western ‘The Harder They Fall’: Watch the Trailer

Netflix has released the first teaser for The Harder They Fall, a new Western action flick starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King and LaKeith Stanfield. After delayed production due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film will premiere later this year on the streaming platform.

The Harder They Fall follows the journey of outlaw Nat Love (Majors) as he rounds up members of his old posse upon learning that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Elba), has been released from prison. Love and his crew are based on real-life cowboys, mail carriers, and other historical figures of the American West, including Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi), and Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler). Meanwhile, Buck rides with “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (King) and infamous outlaw Cherokee Bill (Stanfield). The all-star cast is rounded up by Tyler Perry actress Danielle Deadwyler and Delroy Lindo, who portrays Bass Reeves, the first black deputy U.S. marshal.

British singer-songwriter, filmmaker, and music supervisor Jeymes Samuel directed The Harder They Fall, and co-wrote the screenplay with Boaz Yakin. Jay-Z is credited as a producer on the film alongside Samuel, Lawrence Bender and James Lassiter, and the rapper is slated to have written original music for its soundtrack.