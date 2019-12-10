‘The Grudge’ Teases Severed Hands, Rotting Bodies in New Red Band Trailer

A detective enters a grotesque house of horrors in the chilling new red band trailer for The Grudge, set to hit theaters January 3rd.

The clip centers around an eerie encounter between Andrea Riseborough’s Detective Muldoon and a woman named Mrs. Matheson (Lin Shaye). Muldoon enters Matheson’s house and finds her shaking, muttering to herself and asking to be fed. On top of all that, it laters turns out that the fingers on one of Mrs. Matheson’s hands have all been chopped off. Muldoon soon realizes that she and Mrs. Matheson aren’t alone in the house, and in another room she uncovers a rotting corpse that ostensibly belonged to Mr. Matheson.

The rest of the trailer boasts a quick montage of terrifying scares, before ending with a sequence in which John Cho’s Peter Spencer finds his shower interrupted in the most unfortunate way possible — a hand crawling out of the back of his head.

Nicolas Pesce directed the latest version of The Grudge, which is based on Takashi Shimizu’s 2002 horror flick Ju-On (The Grudge). Two other Grudge films were released in 2004 and 2009, while a series of short films, Tales From the Grudge, arrived in 2006.

The new remake was produced by Sam Raimi and stars Demián Bichir, Betty Gilpin and Jacki Weaver.