‘The Goonies’ Cast and Crew Reunite on Josh Gad’s New Web Series

The cast and crew of the beloved Eighties adventure movie The Goonies — including Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and executive producer Steven Spielberg — reunited on actor and Goonies superfan Josh Gad’s new web series, Reunited Apart.

The virtual reunion on Zoom featured additional original cast members Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, Ke Huy Quan, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, Robert Davi and Joe Pantoliano. Along with Spielberg, writer Chris Columbus and director Richard Donner joined the Zoom call, as did Cyndi Lauper who made a cameo in the film and wrote and performed the theme song, “The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough.'”

During the livestream, the cast members offered some personal and professional updates, reminisced about the making of the film and recited some of their most famous lines. The reunion even opened with Astin performing his character Mikey’s famous “Troy’s Bucket” monologue.

The Goonies has been a part of the kid’s movie canon since it first arrived in 1985. Its continued success has led to regular reports that a sequel is in the works, which Spielberg addressed during the reunion.

“Every couple of years, we come up with an idea, but then it doesn’t hold water,” he said. “The problem is the bar that all of you raised on this genre, I don’t think we’ve really successfully been able to find an idea that is better than The Goonies that we all made in the Eighties.”

The Goonies episode of Reunited Apart doubled as a fundraiser for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy and its COVID-19 response fund. Gad has yet to offer more details on future episodes of Reunited Apart, although the show — per its title — will likely feature similar reunions, which have become a staple of coronavirus lockdown entertainment.