Ian McKellen Keeps Dark Secrets From Helen Mirren in ‘The Good Liar’ Trailer

McKellan stars as a con man out for Mirren’s money

Ian McKellan and Helen Mirren star for the first time together in The Good Liar, which released its first official trailer on Wednesday. The film is out November 15th.

The film, based on the popular and acclaimed novel by Nicholas Searle, tells the story of con artist Roy Courtnay (McKellen), who meets wealthy widow Betty McLeish (Mirren) on a dating website. What initially starts off as a cut-and-dry con job turns into something far more complicated: as Betty opens her home up to Roy, he must choose between his feelings for her and his commitment to his livelihood.

The Good Liar also stars Russell Tovey and Jim Carter and directed by Bill Condon (Gods and Monsters, DreamgirlsChicago, 2017’s Beauty and the Beast), from a script by Jeffrey Hatcher (Mr. Holmes). The film also features a score by Carter Burwell, the two-time Oscar nominee who wrote the music for Carol and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

