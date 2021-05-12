One Night of Free Mayhem Not Enough for Outlaws in New Trailer for ‘The Forever Purge’

A group of no-good outlaws launch a wave of senseless violence in the new trailer for The Forever Purge, set to arrive in theaters July 2nd.

The new film is the fifth and final installment in the Purge franchise, and will center around a Mexican couple, Adela (Ana de la Reguera) and Juan (Tenoch Huerta), who flee a drug cartel in their home country and find work on a ranch in Texas. The night after the annual “Purge,” however, a masked group decides one night of violence and mayhem isn’t enough, so they launch a reign of terror to implement a “Forever Purge.”

To survive, Adela and Juan team up with the family that owns the ranch, the Tuckers. As society collapses around them, the group tries to make their way back to Mexico, which has opened its borders for six hours.

The Forever Purge was directed by Everardo Gout, while the script was written by Purge franchise creator James DeMonaco. The movie will also star Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman, Will Patton, and Leven Rambin.