‘The First Time’ With Joe Keery

Joe Keery, best known for his role as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, appeared on Rolling Stone’s The First Time to discuss his latest project, Spree.

In the black comedy satire directed by Eugene Kotlyarenko and executive-produced by Drake, Keery plays a psychotic, murderous ride-hail driver and influencer named Kurt Kunkle who attempts to go viral by killing various passengers.

When asked what his first impression of the script was, Keery said: “I was disturbed and laughing and kind of shocked, and interested to meet Eugene. I remember being like, ‘Who is this guy? Who wrote this?’ And then I proceeded to watch his previous film Wobble Palace, and I felt like I understood a little bit, and then once I met Eugene, I just feel like we had some overlapping ideas of the character. It felt scary and new and unlike a lot of things I had read at the time.”

Of course, Keery also discussed his work on Stranger Things, including a recreation of the famous sprinting scene from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. “That was actually really fun,” he said. “Man, gotta hand it to Matthew Broderick — that guy probably ran for five full days of shooting. No wonder he’s so skinny.”