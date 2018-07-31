The First Time: Seth Rogen

In Rolling Stone‘s “The First Time” series, Seth Rogen recalled his first encounter with Kanye West in 2006. “My house is right around the corner from a personal trainer who trains famous people, basically,” Rogen said. “One morning I was leaving my house, and Kanye West jogged by me and said, ‘You’re a funny motherfucker!’ And I was like, ‘I think that was Kanye West!’ but I wasn’t 100 percent sure.'”

A few weeks later, as Rogen was sleeping after a night of drinking, the rapper rang his doorbell. The Knocked Up star’s wife answered, and an enthusiastic West asked if Rogen wanted to come out and play basketball.

“She goes, ‘Who is this?’ and then I heard her go, ‘Kanye’ who?'” the actor recalls. “And then I was like, ‘Oh, no! It’s Kanye West!’ And I ran downstairs, and he was literally standing downstairs with a basketball under his arm and was like, ‘You wanna come play?’ – like he was just a kid in the neighborhood. And I was like, ‘Dude, I’m so hungover. I can’t do this.’ I’ve run into him periodically over the years. And I love Kanye West.”

Later, Rogen says that a “triple-tongue make-out” session with James Franco and Nick Kroll – part of a comedy bit promoting The Interview – was “not, by a long-shot, the worst thing I’ve done for comedy,” he said.

The worst thing, Rogen says, occurred while figuring out how to get a dog to comply in a scene for The Interview. “The dog would not sniff my ass, so I had to shove beef jerky essentially in my ass. So that’s a thing I did for comedy once. And I was the director of the movie, so I had no one to complain to.”

Rogen’s AMC show, Preacher, which he executive produces in currently in its third season.