Watch Netflix’s ‘The Devil All the Time’ Trailer, Starring Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland

A big-time cast stars in a generations-spanning tale of small-town murder in the new trailer for The Devil All the Time, Netflix’s film adaptation of the acclaimed gothic novel.

The violent trailer for The Devil All the Time hints at the evil pervading rural Ohio, where a bunch of seemingly God-fearing people engage in criminal and despicable acts.

“In Knockemstiff, Ohio, and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough) and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family,” Netflix says of the film. “Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ The Devil All the Time renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted.”

Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling and Haley Bennett co-star in the adaptation of the Donald Ray Pollock novel, arriving on the streaming service on September 16th.