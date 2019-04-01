Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton Battle Zombies in ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ Trailer

Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton and Chloë Sevigny unite to defend their quirky small town from zombies in the first trailer for The Dead Don’t Die, the upcoming horror-comedy from filmmaker Jim Jarmusch.

The clip opens with the zombies unleashing their wrath on a small diner, and the local police — Murray, Driver and Sevigny — arrive on the scene to assess the bloody aftermath. “This is really awful,” Murray says. “Maybe the worst thing I’ve ever seen.” Driver dismisses the theory of a wild animal attack, suggesting a more sinister alternative: “I’m thinking zombies — you know, the undead. Ghouls.”

Swinton’s character, a mortician with an affinity for Japanese swords, appears to be the most prepared for the post-apocalypse. “I’m quite confident in my ability to defend myself against the undead,” she says, unsheathing her weapon and launching a killing spree.

The trailer also features cameos from a scraggly Tom Waits (“Welcome to my world, zombies,” he intones), an undead Iggy Pop, a concerned Danny Glover, a creeped-out Selena Gomez and a mid-zombie-grip Steve Buscemi. The all-star cast also includes RZA, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Sara Driver, Carol Kane, Austin Butler and Luke Sabbat.

The Dead Don’t Die, out June 14th, is Jarmusch’s first project since his 2016 documentary on the Stooges, Gimme Danger.