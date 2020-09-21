‘The Croods’ Cross Paths With a Modern Family in ‘New Age’ Trailer

Animated caveman family the Croods return in an all-new film, The Croods: New Age, out in theaters November 25th. The all-star DreamWorks comedy features the voices of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke and Cloris Leachman, along with new cast members including Leslie Mann, Kelly Marie Tran and Peter Dinklage.

After the prehistoric Croods set out for a new home, they stumble upon an ideal paradise inhabited by the Bettermans — a family that is, well, better (or at least more modern) in every way. The Bettermans take on the Croods as the world’s first houseguests, and they’re quickly entranced by the Bettermans’ elaborate treehouse abode. Plenty of prehistoric-related gags ensue: With no television, the Croods patriarch Grug instead has to limit his son’s “window” time.

However, tensions soon escalate between the two families over their differences, and a new threat must force them to work together in order to save paradise.

The Croods: New Age is directed by Joel Crawford (Trolls, Kung Fu Panda), replacing the first film’s directors Chris Sanders and Kirk DeMicco, and is produced by Mark Swift (Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted). The script was penned by Dan and Kevin Hageman.