A Quartet of Witches Get Their Revenge in ‘The Craft: Legacy’ Trailer

Blumhouse has released the first trailer for The Craft: Legacy, a reboot of the Nineties teen horror film The Craft. The continuation of the franchise will premiere October 28th on demand, just in time for Halloween.

The Craft: Legacy stars Cailee Spaeny as Hannah, a teenage girl who has just moved in with her stepfather and siblings and who must adjust to a brand new high school. If all that wasn’t stressful enough, the pressures and embarrassments of puberty leave her a target for school bullies. Luckily, a trio of mysterious girls in her class comes to her aid, revealing themselves to be aspiring witches and welcoming her into their coven. The magical quartet uses their newfound powers to navigate the ups and downs of adolescence, all while trying not to get themselves into too much trouble.

“Half the battle of having powers is believing you do,” one of the witches, played by Lovie Simone, tells Hannah. “That’s why covens have always been important.”

The Craft: Legacy also stars Gideon Adlon, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, with Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny. The film was written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, and is produced by Jason Blum, Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher.