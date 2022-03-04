 'The Bubble' Trailer - Rolling Stone
‘The Bubble’ Trailer: All-Star Cast Attempts to Make Movie During Pandemic in New Judd Apatow Comedy

Lockdown comedy about moviemaking during Covid-19 arrives April 1 on Netflix

An all-star cast attempts to make a movie during the pandemic in the first trailer for The Bubble, Judd Apatow’s upcoming Netflix comedy about a film production that goes a little stir crazy during the U.K. Covid-19 lockdown.

A movie about moviemaking while a virus rages in the outside world, The Bubble encompasses the production of Cliff Beasts 6: Battle for Everest, dubbed the “23rd largest Dino franchise ever.” As evidenced by the trailer, despite all the safety protocols in place, things go hilariously awry.

Karen Gillan, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow, and Pedro Pascal are among the actors starring in Cliff Beasts 6: Battle for Everest, Fred Armisen serves as their director, and Kate McKinnon Skypes into the film as a tough-talking film exec; Benedict Cumberbatch (with or without his permission) even appears as a deep fake.

The Bubble, co-written and directed by Apatow, premieres on Netflix on April 1.

