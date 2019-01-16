‘The Beach Bum,’ ‘Us,’ Johnny Cash Doc Lead 2019 SXSW Film Festival

Matthew McConaughey’s Harmony Korine-directed comedy The Beach Bum, Jordan Peele’s Get Out follow-up Us and documentaries about Johnny Cash, David Crosby and Lil Peep are among the films that will premiere at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival, which opens in Austin, Texas on March 8th.

Us previously revealed that it would open the SXSW film festival on March 8th, a week before its March 15th theatrical release. The Beach Bum, starring McConaughey as a laidback drifted named Moondog, hits theaters March 22nd.

Other premieres set for the festival include an untitled Seth Rogen/Charlize Theron comedy, Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut Booksmart, Robert Rodriguez’s Red 11 and The Highwaymen, starring Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson as lawmen pursuing Bonnie & Clyde.

On the documentary side, The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash, David Crosby: Remember My Name and the Lil Peep doc Everybody’s Everything are among the music-related films scheduled to have their world premiere at SXSW, along with the Kathy Griffith concert film A Hell of a Story and Running With Beto, about Beto O’Rourke’s Texas senatorial campaign.

Also part of SXSW’s 24 Beats Per Second showcase is The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story about the infamous Backstreet Boys manager, Boy Howdy! The Story of CREEM Magazine and Show Me The Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall, the legendary rock photographer.

“As we head into our 26th edition, we couldn’t be more excited to once again share a completely fresh SXSW 2019 slate with our uniquely smart and enthusiastic SXSW audience,” SXSW Director of Film Janet Pierson said in a statement. “As always, we looked for a wide range of work, contemplating scale, style, tenor and tone. We hope that this year’s outstanding array of films from accomplished to emerging talent will entertain, surprise, and provoke.”