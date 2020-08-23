‘The Batman’ Trailer: See Gritty First Look at Robert Pattinson’s Masked Vigilante

DC FanDome has shared the much-anticipated and gritty first look at Robert Pattinson in The Batman, where the young Dark Knight is on the search for “vengeance.”

The trailer, soundtracked by Nirvana’s “Something in the Way,” returns the Dark Knight to the role of “vigilante detective” — as opposed to superhero — as the Riddler menaces Gotham City with mysterious murders and Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman is cat-burglarizing.

The teaser also provides the first full look at Pattinson in the Batman suit, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon as well as a nearly unrecognizable Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

Unlike Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, The Batman will not serve as another origin story for the DC icon; instead, The Batman picks up at “Year Two” of Bruce Wayne’s turn as a masked vigilante, Variety reports.

Reeves said during the DC FanDome panel that, due to coronavirus, only 25-percent of The Batman had been filmed so far. As a result, the film’s original summer 2021 release date was pushed back a few months to October 1st, 2021.

In addition to The Batman, Reeves and Sopranos vet Terence Winter are working on a Gotham PD TV prequel spinoff series for the film, with HBO Max already on board.

While The Batman will spawn its own sequels, the film will remain unconnected from the rest of the DC Cinematic Universe — where Ben Affleck is winding down his turn as Batman — as well as not enter into the Gotham City seen in Joker.