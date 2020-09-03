‘The Batman’ Production ‘Temporarily Paused’ After Crew Member Tests Positive for Covid-19

Just weeks after The Batman debuted its first footage, a member of the production has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing work on the 2021 blockbuster to halt.

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement (via Variety). “Filming is temporarily paused.”

Soon after the Warner Bros. statement, Vanity Fair reported that Robert Pattinson, who will portray the Dark Knight in the upcoming reboot, is the production member who tested positive for Covid-19; a representative for Pattinson did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for confirmation.

The Batman is among the handful of big-budget and overseas-shot films that have gone back into production following the Covid-19 outbreak, with films like Jurassic World: Dominion — currently shooting in the U.K. like The Batman — and the Berlin-shot The Matrix 4 among those back in front of cameras while still adhering to social distancing measures.

The coronavirus had already postponed The Batman’s production and summer 2021 release date, which was pushed to October 1st, 2021. Director Matt Reeves said at the DC FanDome that, due to coronavirus, only 25% of The Batman had been filmed so far. It’s unclear whether the latest pause will push the release date further.