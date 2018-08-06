‘The After Party’: Kyle Stars as Aspiring Rapper in First Trailer for Netflix Comedy

An aspiring young rapper seeks redemption in the trailer for the new Netflix comedy The After Party, arriving on the streaming service on August 24th.

Young O, played by “iSpy” rapper Kyle, is an artist on the verge of his big break when he takes a hit of Wiz Khalifa’s powerful joint backstage, causing the rapper to suffer a seizure onstage before projectile vomiting on Khalifa.

After the incident, his rap career is effectively canceled as Young O becomes a viral sensation dubbed “SeejzahBoy,” but his friend/manager convinces him to redeem himself by dropping a record contract-worthy verse at an industry after party.

The After Party also features cameos with established artists like DJ Khaled, Pusha-T, Jadakiss, Desiigner, Tee Grizzley, French Montana and Teyana Taylor, who plays a stripper in the comedy. The film was written and directed by Ian Edelman, the creator of the Kid Cudi-starring HBO series How to Make It in America.