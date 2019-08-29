See Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones Take to the Skies in ‘The Aeronauts’ Trailer

Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones pilot a massive balloon in the trailer for the new movie The Aeronauts, coming to theaters December 6th.

The film, set in 1862 and inspired by true events, stars Jones as daredevil balloon pilot Amelia Wren, who teams up with meteorologist James Glaisher (Redmayne) to achieve an impossible feat: Flying the highest that humans have ever gone. Their voyage into the clouds is a harrowing one, as they face off with extreme weather, engineering mishaps and total isolation in their journey through the sky.

The Aeronauts is directed by Tom Harper and based on the real story of scientist James Glaisher, who broke the world flight altitude record with Henry Coxwell in 1862. The film also stars Phoebe Fox, Himesh Patel, Vincent Perez, Anne Reid, Tom Courtenay, Tim McInnerny and Rebecca Front. After a brief run in theaters, the film is scheduled to debut on Amazon Prime on December 20th.