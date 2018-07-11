Thai Cave Rescue Film in the Works

The daring rescue of a Thai youth soccer team trapped in a cave has ignited a Hollywood race to bring the feel-good story to the big screen.

Pure Flix Entertainment, the production company behind the God’s Not Dead Christian film series, have already announced plans to adapt the cave rescue into a film.

“The bravery and heroism I’ve witnessed is incredibly inspiring, so, yes, this will be a movie for us,” Pure Flix CEO Michael Scott told the Hollywood Reporter. “It’s not necessary to make this a Christian film, just an inspirational one.”

However, the Wall Street Journal reports that Pure Flix likely won’t be alone in bringing the cave rescue to the big screen, given how the Thai rescue captivated a worldwide audience as well as the box office success of similar films, like the Chilean mine disaster film The 33.

Pure Flix is reportedly pursuing “life rights” from those involved in the rescue of the 12 boys and their soccer coach, who were trapped in a cave for over two weeks after a monsoon struck in Thailand’s Chiang Rai province. All 12 boys and the coach managed to survive the ordeal thanks to the efforts of the Thai government and a team of divers, although one diver died during preparations for the rescue.

An hour-long TV special dedicated to the rescue, Operation Thai Cave Rescue, is already set to air on Discovery Channel this Friday.