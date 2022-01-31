Leatherface Carves Up Youthful Idealism in New ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Trailer

The Lone Star State’s most notorious power-tool wielding maniac, Leatherface, gets the chance to terrorize a whole new generation of helpless victims in the new trailer for Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The follow-up to the 1974 slasher classic of the same name is set to arrive on the streaming service on Feb. 18.

Set 50 years after the events of the first Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the new film centers around Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her younger sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends, who move to Harlow, Texas, in an attempt to revitalize the ghost town and chart a new life for themselves. Their idealism, however, is brutally cut short once they encounter Leatherface — though new Harlow residents’ chances for survival do get a boost from the return of Sally Hardesty, the sole survivor of the original massacre, who’s eager for vengeance (Sally was played by Marilyn Burns in the original film; Burns died in 2014, and the character will be played by Olwen Fouéré in the new flick).

The new trailer is filled with plenty of gruesome encounters between Leatherface and his victims, though there are a few hits of dark comedy, too. In one scene at the end, Leatherface encounters a bus filled with people who all whip out their phones and start filming once he boards. “Try anything and you’ll get canceled, bro,” one man says, prompting Leatherface to rev his chainsaw and impale the man.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was directed by David Blue Garcia, while the film was written by Chris Thomas Devlin, from a story by Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues. Kim Henkel, who co-wrote the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre, served as one of the producers.