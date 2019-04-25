Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth Fight Intergalactic Evil in New ‘Men in Black’ Trailer

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth suit up and do battle with shape-shifting aliens that have managed to infiltrate the MIB organization in the new trailer for Men in Black: International, out June 14th.

The new clip introduces Thompson’s character, Agent M, a new recruit who spent 20 years trying to track down and join MIB after watching agents erase the memories of her parents. After proving her alien wrangling bona fides, Agent M gets shipped to the MIB London bureau where she’s partnered with Hemsworth’s, Agent H, and they’re tasked with fighting a new enemy, the Hive, aliens that can take the form of anyone, including MIB agents.

With a mole lurking somewhere in their ranks, Agent M and Agent H set about trying to take down the Hive, teaming with a pint-sized, chess-based alien named Pawny, voiced by Kumail Nanjiani. The trailer teases plenty of wild fight sequences, shiny new weapons and cars that turn into spaceships as MIB set out to save the world once more.

F. Gary Gray directed Men In Black: International, which follows his 2017 film, The Fate of the Furious and 2015’s Straight Outta Compton. The film also stars Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois and Larry Bourgeois.