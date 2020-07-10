Ethan Hawke Plays Tortured Genius Nikola Tesla in Biopic Trailer

Ethan Hawke stars as the famed inventor Nikola Tesla in the new trailer for the upcoming biopic, Tesla, set to arrive in theaters and video on-demand services August 21st.

As the trailer teases, Tesla takes a slightly unconventional approach to the biopic. In early scene, Eve Hewson, who plays Anne Morgan — daughter of banker J.P. Morgan and one of Tesla’s biggest supporters — opens a laptop and speaks directly to the camera, as if she’s delivering a PowerPoint presentation: “If you Google Nikola Tesla you get 34 million results. It’s basically just four pictures. Beyond that, things get murky.”

The trailer goes on to highlight the way Tesla, in classic genius fashion, grappled with that mix of a brilliant brain and a tortured soul. It focuses particularly on his rivalry with Thomas Edison (played by Kyle MacLachlan), as well as his relationships with Anne Morgan and his patron George Westinghouse (Jim Gaffigan).

Tesla was directed by Michael Almereyda. It also stars Hannah Gross and Donnie Keshawarz.