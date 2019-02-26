Watch Adam Driver in Terry Gilliam’s ‘The Man Who Killed Don Quixote’

A cynical ad man and an old Spanish shoemaker take up Don Quixote’s age-old quest to restore the age of chivalry in the new trailer for Terry Gilliam’s long-awaited film, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.

The clip teases Gilliam’s outrageously meta take on one of the most meta books of all time: Adam Driver stars as Toby, an advertising director working on a Don Quixote-based project who gets sucked into the delusions of a cobbler – played by Jonathan Pryce – who’s convinced he’s the real Don Quixote. In an attempt to make amends for an earlier project that altered the fortunes of a small Spanish village, Toby accepts his role as Sancho Panza and joins Don Quixote on his journey.

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote also stars Stellan Skarsgard, Olga Kurylenko and Jordi Molla. The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year and will screen in select theaters for one night only, April 10th. A complete list of participating theaters is available via Fathom Events, where tickets can be purchased as well.

Gilliam has famously been working on his Don Quixote film for over two decades. The project began in the late Nineties – with Johnny Depp cast as Toby and Jean Rochefort as Quixote – but a variety of mishaps derailed the project, as chronicled in the 2002 documentary, Lost in La Mancha. Gilliam made numerous attempts to revive the project over the next decade until he finally began production again in spring 2017.