Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton Reprise Iconic Roles in ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Trailer

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton unite in the thrilling new teaser-trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate, reprising their classic roles from the original 1984 film. The clip, set to an eerie cover of Björk’s “Hunter,” features plenty of explosions, slow-motion action sequences and robot-on-robot fight scenes.

The film — set 27 years after the events of 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day — finds Sarah Connor (Hamilton) and the original Terminator (Schwarzenegger) on a mission to protect Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes), a hybrid cyborg human who is being hunted by a newer, more advanced model of Terminator (Gabriel Luna) sent from the future by Skynet. Grace (Mackenzie Davis), a soldier-assassin from the future, joins them for the mission.

Director Tim Miller (Deadpool) helmed Terminator: Dark Fate from a script by David Goyer, Justin Rhodes and Billy Ray. James Cameron, director of the first two Terminator films, worked as producer and story creator for the sequel, which hits theaters November 1st.