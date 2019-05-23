×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
Read Next Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton Reprise Iconic Roles in 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Trailer Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton Reprise Iconic Roles in ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Trailer

Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, Natalia Reyes also star in Tim Miller-directed sequel

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton unite in the thrilling new teaser-trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate, reprising their classic roles from the original 1984 film. The clip, set to an eerie cover of Björk’s “Hunter,” features plenty of explosions, slow-motion action sequences and robot-on-robot fight scenes.

The film — set 27 years after the events of 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day — finds Sarah Connor (Hamilton) and the original Terminator (Schwarzenegger) on a mission to protect Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes), a hybrid cyborg human who is being hunted by a newer, more advanced model of Terminator (Gabriel Luna) sent from the future by Skynet. Grace (Mackenzie Davis), a soldier-assassin from the future, joins them for the mission.

Related

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a cast member in the upcoming film "Terminator: Dark Fate," discusses the film during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas2019 CinemaCon - Paramount Pictures Presentation, Las Vegas, USA - 04 Apr 2019
Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Fine' After 'Crazed Fan' Dropkick Attack
Flashback: See the Deleted Ending of 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day'

Director Tim Miller (Deadpool) helmed Terminator: Dark Fate from a script by David Goyer, Justin Rhodes and Billy Ray. James Cameron, director of the first two Terminator films, worked as producer and story creator for the sequel, which hits theaters November 1st.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad