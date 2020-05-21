‘Tenet’ Trailer: John David Washington Trains to Prevent WWIII in Foreboding New Clip

John David Washington trains to prevent World War III in the latest trailer for Christopher Nolan’s time-bending thriller, Tenet. The new trailer debuted on online video game Fortnite.

The new clip is as enigmatic as the first trailer from December, and weaves some of the same footage into the mix, alongside more action and explosions. Main character Washington navigates foreboding warnings to use the word tenet — which can open both the right and wrong doors — “carefully,” and to be aware of dubious interests from other countries. It also hints at “inversion” versus time travel as a part of survival. All the while, perilous boat trips, building scaling and car chases ensue alongside torture and a plane crashing and exploding.

The film is Nolan’s first since 2017’s Dunkirk. The film features Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clemence Poesy, Himesh Patel, Denzil Smith, Martin Donovan and Sean Avery. According to the trailer’s YouTube page from Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be in theaters on July 17th.