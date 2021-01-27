Watch Tekashi 6ix9ine Transform Into a ‘Supervillain’ in New Docuseries Trailer

Showtime has released a new trailer for its upcoming docuseries, Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine, which will premiere on February 21st and wrap March 7th (all episodes will be available on Showtime’s on-demand platforms starting on the 21st). Rolling Stone co-produced the film alongside Imagine Documentaries and Lightbox.

The clip offers a condensed review of 6ix9ine’s rise from an insecure outcast to one of the most polarizing, reviled, and fascinating figures in hip-hop and pop culture. The clip also touches on 6ix9ine’s increasing affiliation with various gang members, culminating in his arrest, prison sentence, and testimony in a blockbuster trial that led to the conviction of two purported members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

“Superheroes always die, but villains never die,” 6ix9ine says at the end of the trailer. “I want to be a villain.”

Supervillain was directed by Karam Gill and is based on Stephen Witt’s feature on Tekashi 6ix9ine for Rolling Stone. The show will feature an extensive interview with 6ix9ine following his release from prison last year, while Giancarlo Esposito (best known for his roles in Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Mandalorian) will narrate.