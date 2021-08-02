Chad Michael Murray Stars as Ted Bundy in New Trailer for ‘American Boogeyman’

A determined detective tries to track down the notorious serial killer, Ted Bundy, in the new trailer for Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman, set to arrive August 16th on video-on-demand platforms, with a DVD release following September 3rd.

The new film stars Chad Michael Murray as Bundy, while Holland Roden plays Kathleen McChesney, a detective working out of the Seattle Police bureau, and Jake Hays plays Robert Ressler, an FBI profiler who would ultimately coin the term “serial killer” (a moment that’s highlighted in the trailer). The trailer is centered around the cat-and-mouse chase between the authorities and Bundy, teasing the way Bundy would find, lure and then massacre his victims, as well as the difficultly investigators had tracking Bundy and bringing him to justice.

Along with Murray, McChesney and Hays, American Boogeyman will star horror legend Lin Shaye, who will portray Bundy’s mother. The movie was written and directed by Daniel Farrands.