See Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks Celebrate Nashville Songwriting in ‘Bluebird’ Trailer

Cleopatra Entertainment has released a trailer for Bluebird, an upcoming documentary that centers on Nashville venue The Bluebird Cafe. Directed by Brian A. Loschiavo, the film documents the origins of numerous songwriters who’ve played in the venue, including Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves and Faith Hill.

The official synopsis for the film notes, “It’s where countless Grammy-winning songs, songwriters and megastars like Garth Brooks, Faith Hill and Taylor Swift were discovered – from inside a tiny cafe in a suburban strip mall. Discover the origin stories of music royalty and follow emerging singer-songwriters as they chase their dreams inside Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Cafe, an accidental landmark that has altered the course of music history.”

The 90-seat Bluebird Café first opened its doors in Nashville‘s Green Hills neighborhood on Friday, June 4th, 1982 and was founded by Amy Kurland. Bluebird was initially announced a few years ago with a fundraising campaign for the film and premiered at SXSW earlier this year.

The documentary, which is in theaters November 15th and on VOD December 3rd, also features appearances from Nashville actress Connie Britton, Steve Earle, Jason Isbell, Vince Gill, Maren Morris, Pam Tillis and Trisha Yearwood.