Taylor Swift Cast in David O. Russell Film

Singer joins Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington and more for director’s scripted movie

Taylor Swift poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift has been cast in David O. Russell's upcoming film.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Taylor Swift has been cast in director David O. Russell’s upcoming film at New Regency. As Variety reports, the singer joins an ensemble cast that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, and Zoe Saldana.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker (American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook, The Fighter) will helm the film, which he also wrote and production has wrapped. The film’s title and plot have not been disclosed. The movie follows Russell’s 2015 film, Joy, starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Swift’s appearance in Russell’s film follows her role as character Bombalurina in 2019’s Cats, the musical big screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway production. Swift cowrote original song “Beautiful Ghosts” for the film with Webber.

The singer’s film credits include her debut in 2010’s Valentine’s Day starring alongside Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper and Taylor Lautner; she also appeared in 2014’s The Giver and voiced Audrey in 2012’s animated film The Lorax, based on the Dr. Seuss classic children’s book. Last year, a documentary chronicling Swift’s life and career, Miss Americana, premiered at Sundance Film Festival and was later released to Netflix.

In April, Swift released a re-recording of her 2008 album Fearless. Her Fearless (Taylor’s Version) debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart. That same month, she also dropped a performance video for “Exile,” her duet with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, from her concert film/documentary, Folkore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

