Taylor Swift Weeps With Christian Bale, Chris Rock in David O. Russell Film ‘Amsterdam’

Taylor Swift is doing good and on some new shit. Attendees at CinemaCon Wednesday got a first look at David O. Russell’s upcoming film, Amsterdam — and caught a glimpse of Swift in her acting bag. And let’s just say, we’ll hit the Sunday matinée to see the singer in this film.

According to several reporters who watched the trailer, Swift’s character is seen crying and mourning in front of her dead father alongside Christian Bale. “You have a dead white man in a box. It’s not even a coffin, it has no lid,” Chris Rock’s character says as Swift cries, according to Variety. “You know who’s going to get in trouble? The Black men.”

The film’s cast is filled with A-listers from John David Washington, Margot Robbie, and Bale to Rock, Zoe Saldana, and Rami Malek. The film is set in the Thirties and follows Robbie, Washington, and Bale as they “find themselves at the center of one of the most secret plots in American history” after the trio witness a murder, and become suspects themselves.

The film was directed and written by Russell, produced by Russell, Bale, Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, and Anthony Katagas. Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, and Sam Hanson are the executive producers. Timothy Olyphant, Alessandro Nivola, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Andrea Riseborough, and Mike Myers also appear in the film.

Amsterdam is Swift’s first acting gig since starring as Bombalurina in the live-action of Cats. Before then, she appeared as Rosemary in 2014’s The Giver and voiced Audrey in 2012’s The Lorax.

The film is set to premiere on Nov. 4.