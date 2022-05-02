 Taylor Swift to Discuss 'All Too Well' Short Film at Tribeca Film Fest - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Trump Wanted Black Lives Matter Protesters to Be Shot, Says Former Defense Secretary
Home Movies Movie News

Taylor Swift to Talk ‘All Too Well: The Short Film,’ Approach to Filmmaking at Tribeca Film Festival

Pharrell, Seth Meyers also set for special conversations, while Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Michael Mann will reunite to celebrate Heat

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
taylor swift all too well tribeca film festival conversationtaylor swift all too well tribeca film festival conversation

Taylor Swift at the premiere of 'All Too Well: The Short Film.'

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Taylor Swift, Pharrell, Seth Meyers, and more will partake in the various special talks and screenings set to take place during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, running June 8 through 19 in New York City.

Swift will be on hand for a special conversation about her 2021 project, All Too Well: The Short Film — which she directed, wrote, produced, and appeared in — as well as her approach to filmmaking. The conversation will take place June 11 at the Beacon Theater, and All Too Well will screen beforehand. 

Elsewhere during the festival, Pharrell will discuss his multi-faceted career on June 10 at the Borough of Manhattan Community College, while Seth Meyers will link up with Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant for a special conversation June 13 at Spring Studios. Other TFF conversations include Cynthia Erivo and André De Shields on Broadway’s evolution; comedian Tig Notaro on her upcoming movie, Am I OK?, which she co-directed with her wife, Stephanie Alynne; and comedian W. Kamau Bell and filmmaker/writer Dream Hampton in a conversation about their work, moderated by Double Billing.

Related Stories

Taylor Swift Weeps With Christian Bale, Chris Rock in David O. Russell Film 'Amsterdam'
Pharrell Moves Something in the Water Fest to D.C. With Lil Baby, Pusha T, Usher, and More

Related Stories

tv horror
30 Best Horror TV Shows of All Time
Album Guide: Metallica

Common will be on hand this year as well to receive TFF’s second annual Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award. Tribeca Film Fest co-founder Robert De Niro will present Common with the prize, and Common will also take part in a conversation with journalist Charles Blow. 

Tribeca also has a slew of special reunions planned, including a celebration of the 1995 heist classic Heat, featuring stars De Niro and Al Pacino, director Michael Mann, and producer Art Linson (that will take place June 17 at the United Palace). Filmmaker Todd Haynes will be on hand to mark the 25th anniversary of the making of his glam-rock saga, Velvet Goldmine. And along with partaking in the Heat discussion, Pacino will introduce a special 50th-anniversary screening of The Godfather.

Tribeca Film Festival will also bring back its special directors series for 2022. Tyler Perry will discuss his work with CBS’ Gayle King; Adam McKay will partake in a virtual conversation with editor and critic Eric Kohn, and Julian Schnabel will discuss his award-winning 2000 film Before Night Falls following a screening of the movie and a virtual introduction from Martin Scorsese. 

A full lineup and ticket information for all TFF events are available on the festival’s website.

In This Article: Pharrell, Taylor Swift, Tribeca Film Festival

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.