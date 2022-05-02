Taylor Swift to Talk ‘All Too Well: The Short Film,’ Approach to Filmmaking at Tribeca Film Festival

Taylor Swift, Pharrell, Seth Meyers, and more will partake in the various special talks and screenings set to take place during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, running June 8 through 19 in New York City.

Swift will be on hand for a special conversation about her 2021 project, All Too Well: The Short Film — which she directed, wrote, produced, and appeared in — as well as her approach to filmmaking. The conversation will take place June 11 at the Beacon Theater, and All Too Well will screen beforehand.

Elsewhere during the festival, Pharrell will discuss his multi-faceted career on June 10 at the Borough of Manhattan Community College, while Seth Meyers will link up with Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant for a special conversation June 13 at Spring Studios. Other TFF conversations include Cynthia Erivo and André De Shields on Broadway’s evolution; comedian Tig Notaro on her upcoming movie, Am I OK?, which she co-directed with her wife, Stephanie Alynne; and comedian W. Kamau Bell and filmmaker/writer Dream Hampton in a conversation about their work, moderated by Double Billing.

Common will be on hand this year as well to receive TFF’s second annual Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award. Tribeca Film Fest co-founder Robert De Niro will present Common with the prize, and Common will also take part in a conversation with journalist Charles Blow.

Tribeca also has a slew of special reunions planned, including a celebration of the 1995 heist classic Heat, featuring stars De Niro and Al Pacino, director Michael Mann, and producer Art Linson (that will take place June 17 at the United Palace). Filmmaker Todd Haynes will be on hand to mark the 25th anniversary of the making of his glam-rock saga, Velvet Goldmine. And along with partaking in the Heat discussion, Pacino will introduce a special 50th-anniversary screening of The Godfather.

Tribeca Film Festival will also bring back its special directors series for 2022. Tyler Perry will discuss his work with CBS’ Gayle King; Adam McKay will partake in a virtual conversation with editor and critic Eric Kohn, and Julian Schnabel will discuss his award-winning 2000 film Before Night Falls following a screening of the movie and a virtual introduction from Martin Scorsese.

A full lineup and ticket information for all TFF events are available on the festival’s website.