‘Rocketman’: Watch Taron Egerton as Elton John In First Biopic Trailer

The first trailer for the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman, portrays the singer’s early days at Royal Academy of Music to his rise to pop stardom. Taron Egerton, best known for the Kingsman movies, stars as John and does his own singing in the film. He sings “Rocket Man” in the trailer.

The teaser trailer, which follows the release of the film’s first images last week, opens with a montage. In voiceover, Richard Madden, who co-stars as John’s manager and partner John Reid, says, “There are moments in a rock star’s life that define who he is. Where there was darkness there is now you, and it’s going to be a wild ride.” The one-minute clips offers a good look at many of the film’s colorful, flamboyant costumes, as well as Egerton performing as the singer. It closes with a title card that notes the film is “based on a true fantasy.”

The film, which is set for release next May, also stars Jamie Bell as lyricist Bernie Taupin and Bryce Dallas Howard as the singer’s mother Sheila Eileen. It’s directed by Dexter Fletcher, who recently stepped in to take over for Bryan Singer on Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. John is producing the movie.