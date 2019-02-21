Watch Taron Egerton Belt ‘Tiny Dancer’ in Elton John Biopic ‘Rocketman’

Elton John grapples with identity and excess in the new trailer for the upcoming biopic, Rocketman, out May 31st.

The film stars Taron Egerton as John, and the new clip teases an expansive overview of the musician’s remarkable life. It touches on his simple upbringing outside of London, his earliest days as a musician, his decision to drop his birth name, Reginald Dwight, his partnership with Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell), his rise to stardom, his struggles with addiction and the difficulties of being a gay superstar in the Seventies.

Egerton notably performed all the songs in the movie, and the trailer prominently features the actor’s version of John and Taupin’s 1972 classic, “Tiny Dancer.”

Rocketman also stars Richard Madden as John’s first manager, John Reid, as well as Bryce Dallas Howard as the musician’s mother, Sheila Farebrother. Dexter Fletcher directed the film.