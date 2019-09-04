See Taika Waititi’s Hilter Eat a Unicorn in New ‘JoJo Rabbit’ Trailer

Hilter is a very bad friend in the official trailer for director Taika Waititi’s World World II satire JoJo Rabbit. The film follows a lonely German boy named JoJo, played by Roman Griffin Davis, who discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. Waititi plays a bumbling version of Adolf Hitler, who is JoJo’s imaginary friend.

In the new trailer, which is set to a German version of David Bowie’s “Heroes” and The Monkeees’ “I’m A Believer,” JoJo is confronted with conflicted feelings as he realizes that his BFF Hitler might be steering him in the wrong direction. It’s got a clear irreverent tone, with Hitler eating a unicorn’s head and JoJo’s Nazi youth buddies accidentally firing a missile launcher into a town.

The movie, which was written by Waititi based on Christine Leunens’ book Caging Skies, is in theaters October 18th. Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen and Sam Rockwell also star. The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this week. Waititi is also confirmed to direct the next Thor film, Love and Thunder, for Marvel.