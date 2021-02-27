Ta-Nehisi Coates to Pen New ‘Superman’ Film for DC Extended Universe

Author Ta-Nehisi Coates has been enlisted to write a new Superman film for DC Films and Warner Bros., with J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot also on board to produce.

While the project is early in its development, Variety reports that Coates’ Superman movie — like the upcoming The Batman — would be more of a reboot of the Man of Steel franchise than a continuation of the current Superman storyline.

“To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor,” Coates said in a statement. “I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero.”

Abrams added in a statement, “There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we’re beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity.”

The National Book Award winner for Between the World and Me, Coates is well-versed in the world of comic books, penning an acclaimed Black Panther series that began in 2016, as well as a 25-issue storyline for Captain America in 2018.

The Hollywood Reporter speculates that Coates’ script could be tied to a black Superman storyline from the comics; actor Michael B. Jordan previously attempted to bring that character to the big screen in 2018.

“Ta-Nehisi Coates’s Between the World and Me opened a window and changed the way many of us see the world,” Warner Bros. Pictures chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement. “We’re confident that his take on Superman will give fans a new and exciting way to see the Man of Steel.”