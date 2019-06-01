Watch Sylvester Stallone Face His Past in First ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ Trailer

Following a series of trips around the world, Sylvester Stallone’s aging war hero finds himself settled down in Arizona in the trailer for Rambo: Last Blood.

Set to a backdrop of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” in the desert, the clip follows John Rambo (Stallone) as he goes from riding horses and relaxing in a rocking chair to facing his past in an epic (and seemingly final) fight.

“I’ve lived in a world of death,” Stallone’s Rambo says in the trailer. “I’ve watched people I’ve loved die. Some fast with a bullet. Some, not enough to bury. All these years I’ve kept my secrets. But the time has come to face my past.”

Directed by Adrian Grunberg, the fifth installment of the series chronicles Rambo going to Mexico to battle a cartel after his friend’s daughter is kidnapped. The film also stars Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Yvette Monreal.

“I want them to know that death is coming and there’s nothing they can do about it,” Stallone’s Rambo warns in the trailer.

Rambo: Last Blood comes 37 years after the series’ initial film, First Blood, where Stallone first took on the role of the Vietnam War veteran and former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier. Stallone last played the role in the series’ fourth film Rambo in 2008. The fifth (and last?) installment hits theaters September 20th.