‘Suspiria’: Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson Face Off in Chilling Teaser

Dark rituals, missing person posters and disturbing levitations highlight the latest teaser for Suspiria, Luca Guadagnino’s remake of the classic 1977 horror film. Co-stars Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton appear in the brief clip, staring at each other from across a crowded dinner table; in another scene, the latter actress intensely smokes a cigarette.

The preview, like its two predecessors, showcases the eerie, discordant synthesizers of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, who scored the film. And like the earlier clips, it also builds an underlying dread Guadagnino’s muted color palettes and intense close-ups.

In the film, Johnson plays dancer Susie Bannion, who investigates the disappearance of several students at the Marks Dance Academy in Berlin. Swinton plays the academy’s artistic director, Madame Blanc.

Chloe Grace Moretz, Lutz Ebersdorf and Mia Goth also appear in the movie, which hits Los Angeles and New York on October 26th before a wide theatrical release on November 2nd.