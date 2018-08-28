Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next 2018 CMA Awards Nominations: 5 Things We Learned Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

‘Suspiria’: Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson Face Off in Chilling Teaser

Clip for Luca Guadagnino’s horror film remake showcases Thom Yorke’s unnerving synthesizers

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Dark rituals, missing person posters and disturbing levitations highlight the latest teaser for Suspiria, Luca Guadagnino’s remake of the classic 1977 horror film. Co-stars Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton appear in the brief clip, staring at each other from across a crowded dinner table; in another scene, the latter actress intensely smokes a cigarette.

The preview, like its two predecessors, showcases the eerie, discordant synthesizers of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, who scored the film. And like the earlier clips, it also builds an underlying dread Guadagnino’s muted color palettes and intense close-ups.

In the film, Johnson plays dancer Susie Bannion, who investigates the disappearance of several students at the Marks Dance Academy in Berlin. Swinton plays the academy’s artistic director, Madame Blanc.

Chloe Grace Moretz, Lutz Ebersdorf and Mia Goth also appear in the movie, which hits Los Angeles and New York on October 26th before a wide theatrical release on November 2nd.

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad