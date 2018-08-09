‘Superman’ Actress Margot Kidder’s Death Ruled a Suicide

Superman actress Margot Kidder’s death has been ruled a suicide, the Associated Press reports. On Wednesday, Park County coroner Richard Wood said in a statement that Kidder “died as a result of a self-inflicted drug and alcohol overdose.” The actress was found dead in her home in Livingston, Montana on May 13th.

Kidder’s daughter Maggie McGuane told AP that she knew her mother had died by suicide that day when she went with authorities to her mother’s home.

“It’s a big relief knowing the truth is out there,” McGuane said. “It’s important to be open and honest so there’s not a cloud of shame in dealing with this.”

In 1990, Kidder was involved in a serious car crash that prevented her from acting and forced her into bankruptcy. In 1996, she suffered a public manic episode and Kidder was later diagnosed with bipolar disease. Following the diagnosis, she became an advocate for mental health.

McGuane added that Montana has a high suicide rate and encouraged those with mental illness to seek help.

“It’s a very unique sort of grief and pain,” McGuane said. “Knowing how many families in this state go through this, I wish I could reach out to each one of them.”

Kidder was known for her role as Lois Lane in the first Superman films from the Seventies and Eighties, starring opposite Christopher Reeve. The actress also starred in a number of other films, including Brian De Palma’s Sisters, The Amityville Horror, The Great Waldo Pepper with Robert Redford and Black Christmas.