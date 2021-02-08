Watch the Biggest Super Bowl Movie Trailers, From ‘Coming 2 America’ to ‘F9’

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cruised to their first Super Bowl victory since 2002 Sunday night, the commercial breaks — as they often do — provided a bit of bonus entertainment.

As always, an array of trailers aired during the big game, and while the ongoing pandemic means there’s still a cloud of doubt hanging over blockbuster season 2021 (at least in the non-streaming service world), Hollywood still had plenty to tease, from Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America to the latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise. Below is a list of film trailers that aired during last night’s Super Bowl.

Coming 2 America

Over 30 years after the original, Eddie Murphy returns to New York City as the newly crowned King Akeem, in search of his long-lost son and the heir to the throne of Zamunda. Original stars Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, James Earl Jones, John Amos, Vanessa Bell Calloway, and Paul Bates will also return for the sequel, while new cast members include Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Wesley Snipes, Teyana Taylor, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy. Craig Brewer directed the film, which will hit Amazon Prime on March 5th.

F9

The ninth — yes, ninth — installment in the irrepressible franchise dropped a short teaser during the game to reassure fans that it will be arriving soon. The film was actually supposed to hit theaters last May, but was pushed due to the pandemic (it even had a 2020 Super Bowl spot) and is now slated to arrive May 8th. Vin Diesel once again leads the ensemble cast, alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, and Helen Mirren.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Not a movie admittedly, but these days even a miniseries can qualify as a blockbuster: This six-episode Marvel series will pick up after the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, with Anthony Mackie reprising his role as Sam Wilson/Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier. The show, which premieres March 19th on Disney+, also stars Sharon Carter, Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly.

Nobody

Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk plays a mild-mannered suburban dad named Hutch — a literal “nobody” — who snaps after a home robbery costs him the respect of his wife and son. An over-the-top violent rampage ensues, which is exactly what one can expect from a film written by John Wick screenwriter Derek Kolstad. Ilya Naishuller directed the film, which is set to arrive February 26th and also stars Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd and the RZA.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney’s next animated adventure will tell the story of a girl on a quest to unite her civilization’s fracture tribes and fend off an oncoming horde of monsters. Kelly Marie Tran voices the young hero, Raya, while Awkwafina voices the bumbling dragon that Raya summons to aid her in her quest. Raya and the Last Dragon will arrive March 5th in theaters and on Disney+. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada directed, while the cast also boasts Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Alan Tudyk, Lucille Soong, Patti Harrison, and Ross Butler.

Old

M. Night Shyamalan’s next thriller centers around a family whose relaxing vacation on a secluded beach goes haywire when they start aging rapidly and watch their lifespan shrink to a single day. The cast boasts Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Kathleen Chalfant, Alexa Swinton, Nolan River, and Kylie Begley. Old is expected to hit theaters this summer.