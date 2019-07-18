The First Time: Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani

Former wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista and comedian Kumail Nanjiani make for an unlikely pair in the new Uber-themed action movie, Stuber. In the latest episode of Rolling Stone‘s the first time, the co-stars say they met for the first time at a chemistry test for the film, but quickly hit it off and by the end of shooting they were the undisputed Stuber ping-pong champions. Bautista also jokes, “Now we finish each other’s…” prompting Nanjiani to deadpan, “Sandwiches.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Bautista talks about competing in dance battles as a kid that would often get out of hand, while Nanjiani remembers standing up for himself by delivering a cheap shot to the chest of a bully who never bothered him again. Bautista also recalls seeing basketball legend Julius Erving at a train station in Baltimore, but being too nervous to say anything, while Nanjiani jokes that he’s never really felt succesful because he’s never felt like Arnold Schwarzenegger at the end of Pumping Iron — smoking a joint while eating fried chicken and wearing a shirt that says “Arnold Is Numero Uno.”

The pair also spoke about constantly feeling nervous on set, and shared the first songs that made them cry: For Nanjiani it was Willy DeVille and Mark Knopfler’s “Storybook Love” at the end of The Princess Bride, while Bautista remembers crying to the iconic Rocky anthem, “Gonna Fly Now.”

Towards the end of the interview, Nanjiani recalled the first time he was sort of recognized, saying someone came up to him and said they really liked him on The Big Bang Theory. Without missing a beat, Bautista cackled and joked: “I said I was sorry! Let it go!”