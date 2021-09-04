Is Shang-Chi on Disney+? Here’s How to Stream the Asian Marvel Superhero Film Online Free

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Marvel Studio’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in theaters now, but those hoping to stream Shang-Chi online will have to wait just a little bit longer.

While Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow received a hybrid release in July, premiering simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+, plans to release Shang-Chi on the streaming service were shelved by Disney earlier this summer, with the studio choosing to give it a traditional wide release in cinemas around the world.

What that means: the only way to watch Shang-Chi right now is by purchasing tickets to see the Asian superhero flick in-person — and in theaters. Still, you may be able to watch Shang-Chi online sooner than you think.

When is Shang-Chi Coming to Disney+?

Disney+ has acquired much of the Marvel catalog, which includes both old shows and movies, and new releases, like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. But the roll-out plan for each film has been different. While Black Widow premiered on Disney+ the same day as it did in theaters, Shang-Chi won’t be available on Disney+ until after its theatrical rollout.

That being said, there are a few clues as to when you’ll be able to stream Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings online. Most movies have a 90-day run in theaters before they premiere online (or go to Blu-ray/DVD), but Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently revealed that Shang-Chi would only get a 45-day run before transitioning to VOD and streaming.

If you do the math starting from the film’s theatrical release date of September 3, that means you may be able to watch Shang-Chi on Disney+ as soon as October 18.

October 18 is a Monday though, and most Disney+ films premiere on a Friday, so another possible release date for Shang-Chi on Disney+ would be Friday, October 22, 2021.

How to Stream Shang-Chi Online

If you want to watch Shang-Chi online free, you’ll need to be a Disney+ subscriber. The streaming service costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which saves you $16 from the month to month price).

Your best bet is to sign up for the Disney+ Bundle, which gets you Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ together for just $13.99 a month total. Sign-up now and you’ll have your Disney+ account in time to stream Shang-Chi online free when the film hits the streaming service in October.

How to Watch Shang-Chi Online Free

Don’t want to pay for a Disney+ subscription? There are a few ways to get Disney+ for free, so you can watch Shang-Chi online for free.

Verizon Unlimited customers can get six months of Disney+ for free, as part of Verizon’s “Disney+ On Us” deal. The offer is valid for both new and existing customers on select Verizon Unlimited plans. Sign up for the deal or see if your plan qualifies here.

Another way to get Disney+ for free is through Amazon. Right now, Amazon is offering six months of Disney+ free streaming when you sign up for a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. The six-month deal is open to new Amazon Music subscribers; if you’re already subscribed to Music Unlimited, you’ll still get three months of Disney+ free with your current plan.

An Amazon Music Unlimited plan starts at $7.99 a month with your Amazon Prime membership. You’re basically getting two streaming services for the price of one.

Grab one of those free deals now and have Disney+ in time to stream Shang Chi and the Ten Rings online free when it premieres on Disney+.

Will Shang-Chi Be on Disney+ Premier Access?

One last caveat: while Marvel is expected to release Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+ soon, the studio hasn’t announced if will release Shang-Chi on Disney+ With Premier Access.

Films like Black Widow, Cruella and the live-action remake of Mulan were released on Disney+ Premier Access, which required subscribers to pay an additional $29.99 fee to stream the films online, even if they already had a monthly subscription.

Still, all three of those aforementioned films premiered simultaneously on Disney+ and in theaters, making it more of an exclusive first-watch. Since Shang-Chi will have already been in theaters for 45 days before its VOD and streaming release, Disney may not charge a Premier Access fee.

Bookmark this page as we update the post with the latest release details for Shang-Chi on Disney+ and VOD services online.

