How to Stream ‘Parasite’ and Best Picture Oscar Nominees Online

This article is a part of RS Recommends, an editorial series reviewing products in music and entertainment. Items are independently selected; Penske Media may earn a commission from purchases made from our links.

Parasite took home four Academy Awards Sunday night, including a Best Director nod for Bong Joon-ho and a surprising win for Best Picture, capping off an impressive awards season that began when the Korean-language film took home the prestigious Palme d’Or at Cannes last May.

The film is still in theaters (see tickets and showtimes here), but it’s also available to stream right now via Amazon Prime Video. Rent it for 24 hours ($3.99) or buy it ($14.99) and get an instant digital download of the movie that is yours to keep.

Prefer a physical copy? Parasite is now available on Blu-ray ($19.99) and DVD ($17.99). Both versions come with a bonus featurette that includes a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie, and an interview with Bong Joon-ho.

Parasite beat out eight other critically-acclaimed films to take home the Best Picture Oscar this year. Here’s where to watch all the 2020 Best Picture Oscar nominees online.

1917 – still in theaters (see tickets and showtimes here) / available for pre-order on Amazon.

Ford v Ferrari – download, $19.99 on Amazon.com / Blu-ray/DVD, $24.99 on Target.com.

Jojo Rabbit – download, $19.99 on Amazon.com / Blu-ray/DVD, $22.99 on Target.com.

Joker – rent, $3.99 on Amazon.com / download, $12.99 on Amazon.com / Blu-ray/DVD, $15.00 on Amazon.com.

Little Women – still in theaters (see tickets and showtimes here) / available for pre-order on Amazon.

Marriage Story – stream on Netflix.com.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – rent, $5.99 on Amazon.com / download, $9.99 on Amazon.com / Blu-ray/DVD, $19.99 on Amazon.com.

The Irishman – stream on Netflix.com.