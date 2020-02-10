 How to Watch “Parasite:” Stream Online or Download Best Picture Oscars - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Watch Slipknot Perform 'Unsainted,' 'Duality' on BBC Radio 1's Rock Show Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

How to Stream ‘Parasite’ and Best Picture Oscar Nominees Online

This year’s Oscar-nominated films are now available to stream or download

By
Tim Chan

Lifestyle & Market Editor

Tim Chan's Most Recent Stories

View All
stream parasite online download movie

Amazon

This article is a part of RS Recommends, an editorial series reviewing products in music and entertainment. Items are independently selected; Penske Media may earn a commission from purchases made from our links.

Parasite took home four Academy Awards Sunday night, including a Best Director nod for Bong Joon-ho and a surprising win for Best Picture, capping off an impressive awards season that began when the Korean-language film took home the prestigious Palme d’Or at Cannes last May.

The film is still in theaters (see tickets and showtimes here), but it’s also available to stream right now via Amazon Prime Video. Rent it for 24 hours ($3.99) or buy it ($14.99) and get an instant digital download of the movie that is yours to keep.

buy parasite blu-ray dvd

Courtesy Amazon

Prefer a physical copy? Parasite is now available on Blu-ray ($19.99) and DVD ($17.99). Both versions come with a bonus featurette that includes a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie, and an interview with Bong Joon-ho.

Parasite beat out eight other critically-acclaimed films to take home the Best Picture Oscar this year. Here’s where to watch all the 2020 Best Picture Oscar nominees online.

1917 – still in theaters (see tickets and showtimes here) / available for pre-order on Amazon.

Ford v Ferrari – download, $19.99 on Amazon.com / Blu-ray/DVD, $24.99 on Target.com.

1917-bluray dvd

Courtesy Amazon

Jojo Rabbit – download, $19.99 on Amazon.com / Blu-ray/DVD, $22.99 on Target.com.

Joker – rent, $3.99 on Amazon.com / download, $12.99 on Amazon.com / Blu-ray/DVD, $15.00 on Amazon.com.

Little Women – still in theaters (see tickets and showtimes here) / available for pre-order on Amazon.

Marriage Story – stream on Netflix.com.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – rent, $5.99 on Amazon.com / download, $9.99 on Amazon.com / Blu-ray/DVD, $19.99 on Amazon.com.

The Irishman  – stream on Netflix.com.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.