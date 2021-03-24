Toni Collette, Anna Kendrick Head to Mars in ‘Stowaway’ Trailer

Toni Collette and Anna Kendrick encounter an impossible situation on their way to Mars in the new trailer for Stowaway, out April 22nd on Netflix.

Kendrick plays Zoe, a medical researcher who discovers Michael (Shamier Anderson), an accidental stowaway and launch plan engineer. He meets the three-person crew that includes Toni Collette (commander) and Daniel Dae Kim (biologist).

A million miles away from Earth and unable to take him back, the crew recruits Michael on their two-year trip to Mars, but chaos ensues when life support begins to dwindle and they find themselves at a dark crossroads: Either only three of them survive, or none.

Penna, who made his directorial debut with 2019’s Arctic, co-wrote the script with Ryan Morrison. Kendrick recently voiced the character of Queen Poppy on Trolls World Tour, while Collette recently starred as the mother in Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things.