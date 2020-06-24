Steve Martin’s Iconic White Suit, Film Props Head to Auction

Steve Martin’s iconic three-piece white suit and items from The Jerk and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels highlight an auction dedicated to the comic actor’s personal collection.

Julien’s Auctions’ July 17th and 18th event will features hundreds of items curated by Martin, including props from his films and comedy sketches, memorable pieces of wardrobe, signed scripts, musical instruments and more.

The Property From the Collection of Steve Martin auction includes one of the three-piece white suits that Martin frequently wore during his stand-up acts in the late Seventies, with a pre-auction estimate of $10,000 set.

The auction also features Martin’s People Choice Awards for Favorite Actor in a Comedy Motion Picture from 1992 and 1993, a Gibson Mastertone banjo gifted to Martin by his Bringing Down the House co-star Queen Latifah and the 1976 Gibson Flying V solid body electric guitar that Martin “played” in a standup routine.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Motion Picture Home in honor of the late actor and Martin’s friend Roddy McDowall; the Motion Picture Home supports working and retired members of the entertainment community with a safety net of health and social services, including temporary financial assistance, case management and residential living.

“Julien’s Auctions is excited to present this auction event that celebrates the artistry of Steve Martin, one of the world’s most beloved and acclaimed entertainers of our time and a singular and original superstar whose creative genius knows no bounds,” Martin Nolan, Executive Director of Julien’s Auctions, said in a statement.