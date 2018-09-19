‘Beautiful Boy’: See Steve Carell, Timothee Chalamet in New Addiction Drama Trailer

Steve Carell attempts to inspire and rescue his drug-addicted teenage son, Timothée Chalamet (Lady Bird, Call Me By Your Name), in the latest trailer for Amazon biographical drama Beautiful Boy, out October 12th.

The clip opens with Carell’s David Sheff pondering how his son, Chalamet’s Nic Sheff, wound up on the road to addiction. “There are moments that I look at him and I wonder who he is,” he says, as Sigur Ros’ post-rock epic “Svefn-g-englar” plays in the background. “I had such grand plans. He’d graduate from college, do something amazing. And now I just want him to not die.”

The trailer cuts between turbulent conversations at a diner and the Sheff house, flashbacks to Nic’s innocent childhood and a climactic scene with the teenager admitting it’s “hard as hell” to get sober. “But I love my family,” he says. “I want them to be proud of me.”

Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan co-star in the film, which is based on the two best-selling memoirs from the real father and son David and Nic Sheff. Felix van Groeningen directed the movie and co-wrote the script with Luke Davies.