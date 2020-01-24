Watch Steve Carell Help Chris Cooper Run for Office in ‘Irresistible’ Trailer

The first trailer for Jon Stewart’s upcoming film Irresistible has arrived and it features the Democrats trying to get back on top in conservative America. In the trailer for the film, which was written and directed by Stewart, Steve Carell appears as a Democratic political consultant hired to a retired ex-Marine colonel (Chris Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.

“We need some ways to road test a more rural-friendly message,” Carell’s character says in the trailer, suggesting the Democrats focus on Cooper’s former colonel, who was captured on tape standing up for immigrants at a town hall meeting. He appears to be the key in capturing swing state voters, so Carell heads to Wisconsin where he becomes a serious fish out of water. Rose Byrne plays an opposing consultant who goes head to head with Carell on his journey to get the colonel elected.

The film, in theaters May 29th, also stars Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson and Will Sasso. Stewart originally announced plans to direct the film in 2018. The former Daily Show host made his directorial debut with 2014’s Rosewater, based on the true story of Iranian journalist Maziar Bahari, who was jailed on charges of espionage and interrogated after covering Iran’s 2009 presidential elections. Stewart took a Daily Show sabbatical to direct the film before he fully departed the Comedy Central show in 2015.