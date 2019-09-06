‘Waves’ Trailer: Sterling K. Brown Plays Patriarch Navigating Family Through Tragedy

Love, faith, heartbreak, family bonds and an overwhelming sense of grief are the themes touched on in the new trailer for the Trey Edward Shults-directed and written film, Waves. It received positive reviews at the Telluride Film Festival when it premiered over Labor Day weekend and it’s currently screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. Waves stars Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This is Us) as the stern patriarch of a family navigating profound loss.

The poignant clip plays out to Frank Ocean’s affecting “Godspeed” from 2016’s Blonde, and hints at an unspoken tragedy. Ronald (Brown) tries to encourage his kids (portrayed by Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Taylor Russell), who are struggling with life’s challenges in different ways. His son Tyler (Harrison Jr.) drinks and fights with his family while finding solace when spending time with his girlfriend played by Alexa Demie. Daughter Emily (Russell) succumbs to tears following her dad asking her how she’s doing in light of the events.

“Lord knows I’ve held on to way too much hate in my life,” Ronald confesses. “But all we have is love. All we have is now.”

Waves also stars Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) and Lucas Hedges (Lady Bird) and features a score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The A24 film will premiere in theaters in November.