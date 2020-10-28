 'Stardust': David Bowie Seeks Fame, Self-Discovery in New Trailer - Rolling Stone
‘Stardust’: Young David Bowie Hits the Road to Fame, Self-Discovery in New Trailer

Johnny Flynn and Marc Maron star in biopic, due out November 25th

A young David Bowie hits the road in America in search of fame and self-discovery in the official trailer for Stardust, an upcoming biopic about the music icon in the year preceding his Ziggy Stardust LP.

Johnny Flynn portrays The Man Who Sold the World-era, 24-year-old Bowie as he embarks on his first American promotional tour accompanied by one of his few music industry supporters, Mercury Records publicist Ron Oberman (Marc Maron in the film).

“Meet David before Bowie. One of the greatest icons in music history. But who was the young man behind the many faces?” IFC Films said of the movie. “Stardust offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the moments that inspired the creation of Bowie’s first and most memorable alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, capturing the turning point that cemented his career as one of the world’s greatest cultural icons.”

While Stardust captures Bowie’s iconic looks, the film is not an official biopic approved by the singer’s estate, thus it does not include Bowie’s music. Following its film festival circuit premiere earlier this year, Stardust will arrive on VOD and theaters on November 25th.

