The Jedi Dynasty Thrives in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer

Final film in latest trilogy will be last Star Wars movie until 2022

A new trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiered at Disney’s D23 Expo this past weekend, and Disney has now shared the clip online. The film hits theaters December 20th and will conclude the current Star Wars trilogy, following The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

The trailer features a montage from the eight previous films in the main Star Wars saga. In a voiceover, Luke Skywalker notes the thousand-generation legacy of the Jedi, but declares, “This is your fight.” There are new clips of a battleship invasion in the sky, and at the trailer’s end, we get a glimpse of Rey (Daisy Ridley), wearing a Jedi hood and wielding a red, double-bladed lightsaber.

The Rise of Skywalker will reunite Mark Hamill as the ghost of Luke (who sacrificed his life in the previous film), the late Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa and Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, along with the main cast of Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac.

Following The Rise of Skywalker, Disney doesn’t plan to release any new Star Wars movies until 2022. The next phase will feature a new film from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and an eventual trilogy from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson. According to Disney CEO Bob Iger, the decision was partially based on the lukewarm reception to recent Star Wars spin-offs, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. However, there are four new Star Wars series in development for Disney’s new Disney+ streaming service: The Mandalorian, a Clone Wars revival, a Rogue One series and an Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off.

